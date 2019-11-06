All apartments in McKinney
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9501 George Bush Drive
Last updated June 9 2019 at 10:13 PM

9501 George Bush Drive

9501 George Bush Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9501 George Bush Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Updated and Inviting 3Br, 2Ba home in Frisco ISD. Covered porch and patio area in large back yard with planting area . Spacious rooms with split floor plan. New and modern carpet and paint colors throughout. Kitchen has dark counters with SS appliances, new tile flooring in kitchen and large, bright eating area. Breakfast bar opens into living area with corner fireplace. Large Master BR and bath with double sinks and walk-in closet. 2nd & 3rd BRs are big with walk-in closets. Comm pool, playground & park, new elem school are a short walk away. Close to DNT, 121, schools and shopping!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9501 George Bush Drive have any available units?
9501 George Bush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9501 George Bush Drive have?
Some of 9501 George Bush Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9501 George Bush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9501 George Bush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9501 George Bush Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9501 George Bush Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9501 George Bush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9501 George Bush Drive offers parking.
Does 9501 George Bush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9501 George Bush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9501 George Bush Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9501 George Bush Drive has a pool.
Does 9501 George Bush Drive have accessible units?
No, 9501 George Bush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9501 George Bush Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9501 George Bush Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

