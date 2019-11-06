9501 George Bush Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Updated and Inviting 3Br, 2Ba home in Frisco ISD. Covered porch and patio area in large back yard with planting area . Spacious rooms with split floor plan. New and modern carpet and paint colors throughout. Kitchen has dark counters with SS appliances, new tile flooring in kitchen and large, bright eating area. Breakfast bar opens into living area with corner fireplace. Large Master BR and bath with double sinks and walk-in closet. 2nd & 3rd BRs are big with walk-in closets. Comm pool, playground & park, new elem school are a short walk away. Close to DNT, 121, schools and shopping!!