All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 9336 Norfolk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9336 Norfolk
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9336 Norfolk

9336 Norfolk Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9336 Norfolk Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome 4 bedroom in Prosper ISD - Awesome 4 bedroom on a quiet cul-de-sac in Prosper ISD. Fresh paint and carpet. Large open floor plan! Huge master bedroom with walk in closet and private bath with separate shower and tub. Large fenced back yard. Pets on case by case basis. $600 pet deposit - $300 nonrefundable. Apply online at www.Legacy380.com. $45 app fee $125 admin fee due at lease signing. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenants and tenants agent to verify all information including measurements and schools

(RLNE4716776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9336 Norfolk have any available units?
9336 Norfolk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 9336 Norfolk currently offering any rent specials?
9336 Norfolk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9336 Norfolk pet-friendly?
Yes, 9336 Norfolk is pet friendly.
Does 9336 Norfolk offer parking?
No, 9336 Norfolk does not offer parking.
Does 9336 Norfolk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9336 Norfolk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9336 Norfolk have a pool?
No, 9336 Norfolk does not have a pool.
Does 9336 Norfolk have accessible units?
No, 9336 Norfolk does not have accessible units.
Does 9336 Norfolk have units with dishwashers?
No, 9336 Norfolk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9336 Norfolk have units with air conditioning?
No, 9336 Norfolk does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center