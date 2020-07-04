9336 Norfolk

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets carpet

Awesome 4 bedroom in Prosper ISD - Awesome 4 bedroom on a quiet cul-de-sac in Prosper ISD. Fresh paint and carpet. Large open floor plan! Huge master bedroom with walk in closet and private bath with separate shower and tub. Large fenced back yard. Pets on case by case basis. $600 pet deposit - $300 nonrefundable. Apply online at www.Legacy380.com. $45 app fee $125 admin fee due at lease signing. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenants and tenants agent to verify all information including measurements and schools



(RLNE4716776)