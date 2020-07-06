All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:38 AM

9321 Leesburg Ct

9321 Leesburg Court · No Longer Available
Location

9321 Leesburg Court, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
pool
4 Bed 2.5 Bath house in McKinnney TX - Property Id: 236506

Fantastic cul-de-sac home across the street from the park, bike trails, basketball court, and splash pad! Wonderful home and floor plan with 2 living areas down and 1 upstairs. Dark laminate flooring downstairs and carpets upstairs. Open kitchen over looking the backyard that is big enough for a pool. Just got a new roof and fence stain in the backyard. Located close to shopping (2 minutes from Walmart and Sprouts) and entertainment just in time for upcoming spring and summer.

Coveted Prosper School District. Call to schedule a quick showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236506
Property Id 236506

(RLNE5654624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9321 Leesburg Ct have any available units?
9321 Leesburg Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9321 Leesburg Ct have?
Some of 9321 Leesburg Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9321 Leesburg Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9321 Leesburg Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9321 Leesburg Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9321 Leesburg Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9321 Leesburg Ct offer parking?
No, 9321 Leesburg Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9321 Leesburg Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9321 Leesburg Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9321 Leesburg Ct have a pool?
Yes, 9321 Leesburg Ct has a pool.
Does 9321 Leesburg Ct have accessible units?
No, 9321 Leesburg Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9321 Leesburg Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9321 Leesburg Ct has units with dishwashers.

