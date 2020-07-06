9321 Leesburg Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed pool basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court pool

4 Bed 2.5 Bath house in McKinnney TX - Property Id: 236506



Fantastic cul-de-sac home across the street from the park, bike trails, basketball court, and splash pad! Wonderful home and floor plan with 2 living areas down and 1 upstairs. Dark laminate flooring downstairs and carpets upstairs. Open kitchen over looking the backyard that is big enough for a pool. Just got a new roof and fence stain in the backyard. Located close to shopping (2 minutes from Walmart and Sprouts) and entertainment just in time for upcoming spring and summer.



Coveted Prosper School District. Call to schedule a quick showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236506

Property Id 236506



(RLNE5654624)