9308 Water Tree Drive

EXECUTIVE LIVING AT ITS BEST WITH A GOLF COURSE VIEW IN HIGHLY SOUGHT-AFTER WINSOR MEADOWS! You’ll be proud to call this beautifully landscaped yard home! Large open concept family room and kitchen with granite counter, stainless appliances and a workstation to keep you organized. Warm wood flooring downstairs in living, dining and master. 2 secondary bedrooms down with 2 full baths. Upstairs is the fun zone with large game room, separate bedroom and private bath. Home located in exemplary Frisco ISD. Relax in the evening shade on the covered patio with the peacefulness of the golf course and pond view. Neighborhood amenities include community park, pool and greenbelt. Life is good!!! NO SMOKING!