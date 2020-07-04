All apartments in McKinney
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:13 AM

9308 Water Tree Drive

9308 Water Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9308 Water Tree Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
EXECUTIVE LIVING AT ITS BEST WITH A GOLF COURSE VIEW IN HIGHLY SOUGHT-AFTER WINSOR MEADOWS! You’ll be proud to call this beautifully landscaped yard home! Large open concept family room and kitchen with granite counter, stainless appliances and a workstation to keep you organized. Warm wood flooring downstairs in living, dining and master. 2 secondary bedrooms down with 2 full baths. Upstairs is the fun zone with large game room, separate bedroom and private bath. Home located in exemplary Frisco ISD. Relax in the evening shade on the covered patio with the peacefulness of the golf course and pond view. Neighborhood amenities include community park, pool and greenbelt. Life is good!!! NO SMOKING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9308 Water Tree Drive have any available units?
9308 Water Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9308 Water Tree Drive have?
Some of 9308 Water Tree Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9308 Water Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9308 Water Tree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9308 Water Tree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9308 Water Tree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9308 Water Tree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9308 Water Tree Drive offers parking.
Does 9308 Water Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9308 Water Tree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9308 Water Tree Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9308 Water Tree Drive has a pool.
Does 9308 Water Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 9308 Water Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9308 Water Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9308 Water Tree Drive has units with dishwashers.

