Last updated November 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

9120 Newport Lane

9120 Newport Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9120 Newport Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charm & Style abound in this wonderfully light & open home IN PROSPER SCHOOLS! Interior features dark laminate flooring through living, kitchen & dining, slate fireplace, vaulted ceilings, incredibly large windows with window seats in all bedrooms, great closets & storage, and fabulous kitchen totally open to dining and family room - ideal for family living & entertaining! The spacious master enjoys a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and updated slate shower with cutouts & rain head. Roof (2016), HWH (2015), AC (2014), Induction cooktop with convection oven(2014) & NEW dishwasher , 3 inch baseboards (2016),painted garage floor (2016), more! All this plus an ideal location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9120 Newport Lane have any available units?
9120 Newport Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9120 Newport Lane have?
Some of 9120 Newport Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9120 Newport Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9120 Newport Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9120 Newport Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9120 Newport Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9120 Newport Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9120 Newport Lane offers parking.
Does 9120 Newport Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9120 Newport Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9120 Newport Lane have a pool?
No, 9120 Newport Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9120 Newport Lane have accessible units?
No, 9120 Newport Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9120 Newport Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9120 Newport Lane has units with dishwashers.

