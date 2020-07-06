All apartments in McKinney
Last updated January 23 2020 at 6:12 PM

9113 Warren Drive

9113 Warren Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9113 Warren Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Charming home in desirable Prosper ISD. This 3BR, 2BA home features large kitchen with breakfast bar, island, lots of counter space and cabinets. Complete with a skylight to brighten up the home. Formal living room off entrance with dining area for entertainingDon't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9113 Warren Drive have any available units?
9113 Warren Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 9113 Warren Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9113 Warren Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9113 Warren Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9113 Warren Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9113 Warren Drive offer parking?
No, 9113 Warren Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9113 Warren Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9113 Warren Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9113 Warren Drive have a pool?
No, 9113 Warren Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9113 Warren Drive have accessible units?
No, 9113 Warren Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9113 Warren Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9113 Warren Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9113 Warren Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9113 Warren Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

