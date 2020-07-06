All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:15 PM

9008 Boone Drive

9008 Boone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9008 Boone Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in today! PROSPER SCHOOLS! Freshly painted interior. 3 bedroom plus study 2 full bathrooms. Open floorplan, 10 foot tall ceilings, wood flooring, ceiling fans. Stacked front formal living, dining room. 2nd living room open to kitchen. Built-in microwave, *gas* range, convection oven! 2 car garage, fenced backyard. Radiant barrier in attic for maximum energy efficiency! Tenant to supply washer, dryer, refrigerator, pay for all utilities. Renters insurance required. Requirements: monthly income 3x rent ($5,400), credit 650+, positive rental history, no criminal record. 1 small pet considered on a case by case basis with $350 pet deposit and one time $150 non-refundable pet fee. Application fee $39 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9008 Boone Drive have any available units?
9008 Boone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9008 Boone Drive have?
Some of 9008 Boone Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9008 Boone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9008 Boone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9008 Boone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9008 Boone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9008 Boone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9008 Boone Drive offers parking.
Does 9008 Boone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9008 Boone Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9008 Boone Drive have a pool?
No, 9008 Boone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9008 Boone Drive have accessible units?
No, 9008 Boone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9008 Boone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9008 Boone Drive has units with dishwashers.

