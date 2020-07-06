9008 Boone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move in today! PROSPER SCHOOLS! Freshly painted interior. 3 bedroom plus study 2 full bathrooms. Open floorplan, 10 foot tall ceilings, wood flooring, ceiling fans. Stacked front formal living, dining room. 2nd living room open to kitchen. Built-in microwave, *gas* range, convection oven! 2 car garage, fenced backyard. Radiant barrier in attic for maximum energy efficiency! Tenant to supply washer, dryer, refrigerator, pay for all utilities. Renters insurance required. Requirements: monthly income 3x rent ($5,400), credit 650+, positive rental history, no criminal record. 1 small pet considered on a case by case basis with $350 pet deposit and one time $150 non-refundable pet fee. Application fee $39 per adult.