9008 Boone Drive

Amenities
Move in today! PROSPER SCHOOLS! Freshly painted interior. 3 bedroom plus study 2 full bathrooms. Open floorplan, 10 foot tall ceilings, wood flooring, ceiling fans. Stacked front formal living, dining room. 2nd living room open to kitchen. Built-in microwave, *gas* range, convection oven! 2 car garage, fenced backyard. Radiant barrier in attic for maximum energy efficiency! Tenant to supply washer, dryer, refrigerator, pay for all utilities. Renters insurance required. Requirements: monthly income 3x rent ($5,400), credit 650+, positive rental history, no criminal record. 1 small pet considered on a case by case basis with $350 pet deposit and one time $150 non-refundable pet fee. Application fee $39 per adult.