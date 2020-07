Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This European-style town home located near the PGA Golf Course is the ultimate in convenience and luxury for the Craig Ranch resident. It is an end unit adjacent to a luscious lawn area, with 3 Bdrm, 2.5 Bath, 2 car-Garage, window treatment, refrigerator, washer-dryer, storage in Garage, amenities, and huge Game-Family Room. New carpet in Master. Renters insurance required. No Smoking in unit!