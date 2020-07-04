All apartments in McKinney
8933 Stargazer Drive N
8933 Stargazer Drive N

8933 Stargazer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8933 Stargazer Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
ALSO LISTED FOR SALE, END UNIT, LIGHT AND BRIGHT, fabulous McKinney community in Frisco Independent School District! Gorgeous stone townhome tucked away in the highly desired Craig Ranch-Hemmingway Community. Open concept with high ceilings in living, dining and kitchen. Huge master suite with oversized bathroom and closet. Secondary master bedroom offers room for two beds or office and also has its own full bathroom. Half bath down for guests. Private patio area to cook out or entertain guests. Enjoy the sparkling pool and amenity center Hemmingway has to offer. Buyer and Buyer's Agent to verify measurements and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8933 Stargazer Drive N have any available units?
8933 Stargazer Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8933 Stargazer Drive N have?
Some of 8933 Stargazer Drive N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8933 Stargazer Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
8933 Stargazer Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8933 Stargazer Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 8933 Stargazer Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8933 Stargazer Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 8933 Stargazer Drive N offers parking.
Does 8933 Stargazer Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8933 Stargazer Drive N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8933 Stargazer Drive N have a pool?
Yes, 8933 Stargazer Drive N has a pool.
Does 8933 Stargazer Drive N have accessible units?
No, 8933 Stargazer Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 8933 Stargazer Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8933 Stargazer Drive N has units with dishwashers.

