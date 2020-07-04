8933 Stargazer Drive N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

ALSO LISTED FOR SALE, END UNIT, LIGHT AND BRIGHT, fabulous McKinney community in Frisco Independent School District! Gorgeous stone townhome tucked away in the highly desired Craig Ranch-Hemmingway Community. Open concept with high ceilings in living, dining and kitchen. Huge master suite with oversized bathroom and closet. Secondary master bedroom offers room for two beds or office and also has its own full bathroom. Half bath down for guests. Private patio area to cook out or entertain guests. Enjoy the sparkling pool and amenity center Hemmingway has to offer. Buyer and Buyer's Agent to verify measurements and schools.