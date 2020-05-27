8933 Soldiers Home Lane

Amenities

Breathtaking, move-in ready townhome in Hemmingway-Craig Ranch right on Custer highly desired Frisco ISD, just steps away from all the amenities this great neighborhood has to offer! Freshly updated throughout; family-friendly floorplan with eat-in kitchen featuring granite breakfast bar overlooking the family room and patio. Upstairs features the master bedroom and an enormous game room. Texas-sized closets in all bedrooms on both floors. Family living without the maintenance! NEWLY UPDATED HARDWOOD and FRESH PAINT: You don't want to miss this buyers one time opportunity home.