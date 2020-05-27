All apartments in McKinney
8933 Soldiers Home Lane
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:28 AM

8933 Soldiers Home Lane

8933 Soldier's Home Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8933 Soldier's Home Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Breathtaking, move-in ready townhome in Hemmingway-Craig Ranch right on Custer highly desired Frisco ISD, just steps away from all the amenities this great neighborhood has to offer! Freshly updated throughout; family-friendly floorplan with eat-in kitchen featuring granite breakfast bar overlooking the family room and patio. Upstairs features the master bedroom and an enormous game room. Texas-sized closets in all bedrooms on both floors. Family living without the maintenance! NEWLY UPDATED HARDWOOD and FRESH PAINT: You don't want to miss this buyers one time opportunity home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8933 Soldiers Home Lane have any available units?
8933 Soldiers Home Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8933 Soldiers Home Lane have?
Some of 8933 Soldiers Home Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8933 Soldiers Home Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8933 Soldiers Home Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8933 Soldiers Home Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8933 Soldiers Home Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8933 Soldiers Home Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8933 Soldiers Home Lane offers parking.
Does 8933 Soldiers Home Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8933 Soldiers Home Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8933 Soldiers Home Lane have a pool?
No, 8933 Soldiers Home Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8933 Soldiers Home Lane have accessible units?
No, 8933 Soldiers Home Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8933 Soldiers Home Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8933 Soldiers Home Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

