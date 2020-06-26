8913 Soldiers Home Lane

Amenities
FRISCO ISD . Spectacular luxury upgraded 2-level town home in much desired Craig Ranch! Master suite and large living and dining areas and a powder bath on second floor; 2 additional bedrooms, a living area and a bathroom on the first level. Beautiful wood floors in all living areas and bedrooms. New stainless steel appliances in kitchen.
Pool and clubhouse are just a few steps away from the house. The HOA organizes several big and small events for residents every month. Yard maintenance covered by HOA. A must see!