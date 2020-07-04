8905 Whitehead Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Awesome townhome in Hemmingway at Craig Ranch. This beautiful 3 bedrm townhome features a spacious open floor plan, wood floors, granite countertops & 17in tile floor. Carpet upgraded with stain-guard protection & 42in birch cabinets line the kitchen & upgraded stainless steel appliance package & pendant light accents the breakfast bar along with pull out drawers. Upstairs features game rm 2 nice sized bedrms, a Massive Master retreat large enough for sitting area & desk. Step outside to relax on the outdoor balcony off the Master. The master bath boasts dual vanity with granite and spacious shower.