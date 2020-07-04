All apartments in McKinney
8905 Whitehead Street

8905 Whitehead Street · No Longer Available
Location

8905 Whitehead Street, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Awesome townhome in Hemmingway at Craig Ranch. This beautiful 3 bedrm townhome features a spacious open floor plan, wood floors, granite countertops & 17in tile floor. Carpet upgraded with stain-guard protection & 42in birch cabinets line the kitchen & upgraded stainless steel appliance package & pendant light accents the breakfast bar along with pull out drawers. Upstairs features game rm 2 nice sized bedrms, a Massive Master retreat large enough for sitting area & desk. Step outside to relax on the outdoor balcony off the Master. The master bath boasts dual vanity with granite and spacious shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

