8809 Tatenhill Pl

Vacant and ready for immediate move-in.

Immaculate 4 BR home in desired Creekside at Craig Ranch zoned for the acclaimed Frisco ISD. Features include extensive wood flooring, window blinds throughout, study with French doors, a large but cozy family room with gas log fireplace, upstairs game room, formal dining, breakfast area, tons of storage space, and a covered patio that's perfect for entertaining. The downstairs master suite has dual walk-in closets, sitting area, garden tub, separate shower, and dual vanities. The gourmet kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a gas cooktop that vents to the outside, breakfast bar, and a built-in microwave. 2 car garage. Pets are case-by-case.

**Lessee to verify all information.