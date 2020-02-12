All apartments in McKinney
8809 Tatenhill Pl

8809 Tatenhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8809 Tatenhill Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Vacant and ready for immediate move-in.
Immaculate 4 BR home in desired Creekside at Craig Ranch zoned for the acclaimed Frisco ISD. Features include extensive wood flooring, window blinds throughout, study with French doors, a large but cozy family room with gas log fireplace, upstairs game room, formal dining, breakfast area, tons of storage space, and a covered patio that's perfect for entertaining. The downstairs master suite has dual walk-in closets, sitting area, garden tub, separate shower, and dual vanities. The gourmet kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a gas cooktop that vents to the outside, breakfast bar, and a built-in microwave. 2 car garage. Pets are case-by-case.
**Lessee to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8809 Tatenhill Pl have any available units?
8809 Tatenhill Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8809 Tatenhill Pl have?
Some of 8809 Tatenhill Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8809 Tatenhill Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8809 Tatenhill Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8809 Tatenhill Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 8809 Tatenhill Pl is pet friendly.
Does 8809 Tatenhill Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8809 Tatenhill Pl offers parking.
Does 8809 Tatenhill Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8809 Tatenhill Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8809 Tatenhill Pl have a pool?
No, 8809 Tatenhill Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8809 Tatenhill Pl have accessible units?
No, 8809 Tatenhill Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8809 Tatenhill Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8809 Tatenhill Pl has units with dishwashers.

