Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:21 PM

8808 Paradise Drive

8808 Paradise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8808 Paradise Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2-story townhome in Craig Ranch with beautiful stone elevation! Inside you will find 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, spacious and luxurious family room with cozy fireplace, and more! Centrally located in McKinney with easy access to major highways. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops, custom cabinetry, gas range and black appliances. Enjoy a private courtyard and morning coffee from your second floor balcony just off of the master suite. Tenants can enjoy all the great amenities Craig Ranch has to offer, such as the gym and pool! Pets allowed on case by case basis, refrigerator included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8808 Paradise Drive have any available units?
8808 Paradise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8808 Paradise Drive have?
Some of 8808 Paradise Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8808 Paradise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8808 Paradise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8808 Paradise Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8808 Paradise Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8808 Paradise Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8808 Paradise Drive offers parking.
Does 8808 Paradise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8808 Paradise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8808 Paradise Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8808 Paradise Drive has a pool.
Does 8808 Paradise Drive have accessible units?
No, 8808 Paradise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8808 Paradise Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8808 Paradise Drive has units with dishwashers.

