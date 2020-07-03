8808 Paradise Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous 2-story townhome in Craig Ranch with beautiful stone elevation! Inside you will find 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, spacious and luxurious family room with cozy fireplace, and more! Centrally located in McKinney with easy access to major highways. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops, custom cabinetry, gas range and black appliances. Enjoy a private courtyard and morning coffee from your second floor balcony just off of the master suite. Tenants can enjoy all the great amenities Craig Ranch has to offer, such as the gym and pool! Pets allowed on case by case basis, refrigerator included!