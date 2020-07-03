8808 Paradise Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 2-story townhome in Craig Ranch with beautiful stone elevation! Inside you will find 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, spacious and luxurious family room with cozy fireplace, and more! Centrally located in McKinney with easy access to major highways. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops, custom cabinetry, gas range and black appliances. Enjoy a private courtyard and morning coffee from your second floor balcony just off of the master suite. Tenants can enjoy all the great amenities Craig Ranch has to offer, such as the gym and pool! Pets allowed on case by case basis, refrigerator included!