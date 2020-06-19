All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
8629 Palermo Way
Last updated June 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

8629 Palermo Way

8629 Palermo Way · No Longer Available
Location

8629 Palermo Way, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
game room
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Available 06/22/19 Gorgeous 4999sqft home in Mckinney - Property Id: 128860

4,999 sqft. home sits on top of a large lot in the lovely community, Estates of Verona, in McKinney. It includes a grand double-door entrance, 5 bedrooms - 2 downstairs and 3 upstairs, 4 full bathrooms, 2 studies with stained French doors, and an enormous game room and a large theatre. The spacious family room and kitchen feature a 25-foot vaulted ceiling with stained cedar beams. It is a rare home with 10-foot ceiling on both floors with big backyard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128860
Property Id 128860

(RLNE4949124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8629 Palermo Way have any available units?
8629 Palermo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8629 Palermo Way have?
Some of 8629 Palermo Way's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8629 Palermo Way currently offering any rent specials?
8629 Palermo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8629 Palermo Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8629 Palermo Way is pet friendly.
Does 8629 Palermo Way offer parking?
No, 8629 Palermo Way does not offer parking.
Does 8629 Palermo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8629 Palermo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8629 Palermo Way have a pool?
No, 8629 Palermo Way does not have a pool.
Does 8629 Palermo Way have accessible units?
No, 8629 Palermo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8629 Palermo Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8629 Palermo Way has units with dishwashers.

