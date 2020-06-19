8629 Palermo Way

Amenities
Available 06/22/19 Gorgeous 4999sqft home in Mckinney - Property Id: 128860
4,999 sqft. home sits on top of a large lot in the lovely community, Estates of Verona, in McKinney. It includes a grand double-door entrance, 5 bedrooms - 2 downstairs and 3 upstairs, 4 full bathrooms, 2 studies with stained French doors, and an enormous game room and a large theatre. The spacious family room and kitchen feature a 25-foot vaulted ceiling with stained cedar beams. It is a rare home with 10-foot ceiling on both floors with big backyard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128860
