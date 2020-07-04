8624 Trolley Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage

Impeccably kept town home in the ever popular Hemmingway at Craig Ranch. This popular floor plan has it all with large open concept on second floor with kitchen, dining and living spanning almost the entire length of the town home. Generous sized private master suite on 2nd floor with large walk in closet. Hard wood floors thru entire first floor, entry, game room and both bedrooms. Upstairs boasts hard wood floors in living area, tile in dining and kitchen. Kitchen has ss appliances, tremendous counter space and gas cooktop. There is a private patio with side yard that is fenced. Amenities that are included in this neighborhood are: community pool, gym, clubhouse and park. Frisco ISD!