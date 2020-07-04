All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8624 Trolley Trail

8624 Trolley Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8624 Trolley Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Impeccably kept town home in the ever popular Hemmingway at Craig Ranch. This popular floor plan has it all with large open concept on second floor with kitchen, dining and living spanning almost the entire length of the town home. Generous sized private master suite on 2nd floor with large walk in closet. Hard wood floors thru entire first floor, entry, game room and both bedrooms. Upstairs boasts hard wood floors in living area, tile in dining and kitchen. Kitchen has ss appliances, tremendous counter space and gas cooktop. There is a private patio with side yard that is fenced. Amenities that are included in this neighborhood are: community pool, gym, clubhouse and park. Frisco ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8624 Trolley Trail have any available units?
8624 Trolley Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8624 Trolley Trail have?
Some of 8624 Trolley Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8624 Trolley Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8624 Trolley Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8624 Trolley Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8624 Trolley Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8624 Trolley Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8624 Trolley Trail offers parking.
Does 8624 Trolley Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8624 Trolley Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8624 Trolley Trail have a pool?
Yes, 8624 Trolley Trail has a pool.
Does 8624 Trolley Trail have accessible units?
No, 8624 Trolley Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8624 Trolley Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8624 Trolley Trail has units with dishwashers.

