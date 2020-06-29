8420 Shoreacres

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

Stunning new construction 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom single story home in the award winning Craigs Ranch Neighborhood. Chef's delight kitchen features beautiful solid stone counters, white cabinets, a huge center island, and a gas cooktop. Living room features a custom gas fireplace and large windows that offer beautiful greenbelt views. Second living area is located right off the kitchen and makes a great game room or playroom. Huge master suite features a tray ceiling and an attached bathroom with sep tub+shower. The front bedrooms feature a jack+jill bathroom and the other secondary bedroom features a private bathroom. Be the first to live in this recently completed custom home!