Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:34 PM

8404 Laughing Waters

8404 Laughing Waters Trl · No Longer Available
Location

8404 Laughing Waters Trl, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 story home in highly sought-after Craig Ranch neighborhood. Bright and open floor plan. Split formals. 5 bedrooms or 4 plus study, 3 liv, & 3.5 Baths. Master down & 4 bedrooms and game room upstairs. The spacious kitchen with island is open to the spacious family room with fireplace. FRISCO ISD. Enjoy the many Craig Ranch HOA amenities paid for by landlord: Community pool, jogging trails, bike trails and playground. Location! Location! Non-smokers*Two pets are permitted and accepted on a case by case basis. Tenant or Agent to verify accuracy of all information*Photos online from August 2018*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8404 Laughing Waters have any available units?
8404 Laughing Waters doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8404 Laughing Waters have?
Some of 8404 Laughing Waters's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8404 Laughing Waters currently offering any rent specials?
8404 Laughing Waters is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8404 Laughing Waters pet-friendly?
Yes, 8404 Laughing Waters is pet friendly.
Does 8404 Laughing Waters offer parking?
Yes, 8404 Laughing Waters offers parking.
Does 8404 Laughing Waters have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8404 Laughing Waters does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8404 Laughing Waters have a pool?
Yes, 8404 Laughing Waters has a pool.
Does 8404 Laughing Waters have accessible units?
No, 8404 Laughing Waters does not have accessible units.
Does 8404 Laughing Waters have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8404 Laughing Waters has units with dishwashers.

