8404 Laughing Waters

Beautiful 2 story home in highly sought-after Craig Ranch neighborhood. Bright and open floor plan. Split formals. 5 bedrooms or 4 plus study, 3 liv, & 3.5 Baths. Master down & 4 bedrooms and game room upstairs. The spacious kitchen with island is open to the spacious family room with fireplace. FRISCO ISD. Enjoy the many Craig Ranch HOA amenities paid for by landlord: Community pool, jogging trails, bike trails and playground. Location! Location! Non-smokers*Two pets are permitted and accepted on a case by case basis. Tenant or Agent to verify accuracy of all information*Photos online from August 2018*