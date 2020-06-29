8401 Kestrel Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Magnificent home, bathed in natural light. Breathtaking entry with open, flowing interior and split bedroom layout. Towering 18 foot ceilings in dining room and expansive family room. All wood and tile flooring downstairs with carpet upstairs. Updated kitchen features quartz countertops, tiled backsplash, generous storage in new cabinetry, all new appliances, new stainless steel sink and bay window breakfast nook. Spacious downstairs master with 12 foot vaulted ceiling, tall bay window and bath with frameless glass shower, separate his & hers vanities, garden tub, and quartz counters. Impeccable landscaping showcases the exterior on a corner lot.