All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 8401 Kestrel Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
8401 Kestrel Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8401 Kestrel Court

8401 Kestrel Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

8401 Kestrel Court, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Magnificent home, bathed in natural light. Breathtaking entry with open, flowing interior and split bedroom layout. Towering 18 foot ceilings in dining room and expansive family room. All wood and tile flooring downstairs with carpet upstairs. Updated kitchen features quartz countertops, tiled backsplash, generous storage in new cabinetry, all new appliances, new stainless steel sink and bay window breakfast nook. Spacious downstairs master with 12 foot vaulted ceiling, tall bay window and bath with frameless glass shower, separate his & hers vanities, garden tub, and quartz counters. Impeccable landscaping showcases the exterior on a corner lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8401 Kestrel Court have any available units?
8401 Kestrel Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8401 Kestrel Court have?
Some of 8401 Kestrel Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8401 Kestrel Court currently offering any rent specials?
8401 Kestrel Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8401 Kestrel Court pet-friendly?
No, 8401 Kestrel Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8401 Kestrel Court offer parking?
Yes, 8401 Kestrel Court offers parking.
Does 8401 Kestrel Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8401 Kestrel Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8401 Kestrel Court have a pool?
No, 8401 Kestrel Court does not have a pool.
Does 8401 Kestrel Court have accessible units?
No, 8401 Kestrel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8401 Kestrel Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8401 Kestrel Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center