All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 8304 Clear Bay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
8304 Clear Bay
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:54 PM

8304 Clear Bay

8304 Clear Bay · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

8304 Clear Bay, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS 3 bed 2 bath home recently remodeled and it has new everything! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas stove, farm house sink, walk in pantry, and granite counter tops. Living room has beautiful stone fireplace and built in desk. Ceramic tile floors and brand new carpet. New paint throughout. Master suite has bay window, medicine cabinet, garden tub, separate custom shower, dual sinks, heated travertine floors, heat lamp, and walk in closet. Back yard has buit in sand box, play house and large patio. This home is a short 3 block walk to a large park, and HOA provides access to Stonebridge Ranch Beach Club, pool, tennis courts and pickle ball courts. GREAT SCHOOLS! Come see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8304 Clear Bay have any available units?
8304 Clear Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8304 Clear Bay have?
Some of 8304 Clear Bay's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8304 Clear Bay currently offering any rent specials?
8304 Clear Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8304 Clear Bay pet-friendly?
No, 8304 Clear Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8304 Clear Bay offer parking?
Yes, 8304 Clear Bay offers parking.
Does 8304 Clear Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8304 Clear Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8304 Clear Bay have a pool?
Yes, 8304 Clear Bay has a pool.
Does 8304 Clear Bay have accessible units?
No, 8304 Clear Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 8304 Clear Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8304 Clear Bay has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center