8304 Clear Bay

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

This ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS 3 bed 2 bath home recently remodeled and it has new everything! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas stove, farm house sink, walk in pantry, and granite counter tops. Living room has beautiful stone fireplace and built in desk. Ceramic tile floors and brand new carpet. New paint throughout. Master suite has bay window, medicine cabinet, garden tub, separate custom shower, dual sinks, heated travertine floors, heat lamp, and walk in closet. Back yard has buit in sand box, play house and large patio. This home is a short 3 block walk to a large park, and HOA provides access to Stonebridge Ranch Beach Club, pool, tennis courts and pickle ball courts. GREAT SCHOOLS! Come see today!