McKinney, TX
812 Odell Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

812 Odell Street

812 Odell Street · No Longer Available
Location

812 Odell Street, McKinney, TX 75069
Lewisville

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
range
6 Month OR 12 Months Term Available. WHY PAY 1500+ TO RENT A APARTMENT WHEN YOU CAN RENT YOUR OWN HOUSE FOR 1150 A MONTH??!! Available for Immediate Move-In! This Home in McKinney, Tx has Newer Windows, New AC Wall Unit, HUGE FENCED IN BACKYARD, New Paint (2017), Ceiling Fans and Much More. Recently Installed Matching Microwave, Refrigerator and Stove. Washer and Dryer Hookup Available. FIRST COME FIRST SERVE! Only $30 Application Fee! Great Location Close to 380, 121 and 75N. Located Across the Street from the Historical District and Great Restaurants and Shopping~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

