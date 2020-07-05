812 Odell Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

6 Month OR 12 Months Term Available. WHY PAY 1500+ TO RENT A APARTMENT WHEN YOU CAN RENT YOUR OWN HOUSE FOR 1150 A MONTH??!! Available for Immediate Move-In! This Home in McKinney, Tx has Newer Windows, New AC Wall Unit, HUGE FENCED IN BACKYARD, New Paint (2017), Ceiling Fans and Much More. Recently Installed Matching Microwave, Refrigerator and Stove. Washer and Dryer Hookup Available. FIRST COME FIRST SERVE! Only $30 Application Fee! Great Location Close to 380, 121 and 75N. Located Across the Street from the Historical District and Great Restaurants and Shopping~