McKinney, TX
8113 Loma Alta Trail
Last updated October 3 2019 at 2:37 AM
8113 Loma Alta Trail
8113 Loma Alta Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
8113 Loma Alta Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great floor plan house in Craig Ranch. updated floor with laminate. No carpet. Close to shopping, highway 121. Frisco school.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8113 Loma Alta Trail have any available units?
8113 Loma Alta Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8113 Loma Alta Trail have?
Some of 8113 Loma Alta Trail's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8113 Loma Alta Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8113 Loma Alta Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8113 Loma Alta Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8113 Loma Alta Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 8113 Loma Alta Trail offer parking?
No, 8113 Loma Alta Trail does not offer parking.
Does 8113 Loma Alta Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8113 Loma Alta Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8113 Loma Alta Trail have a pool?
No, 8113 Loma Alta Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8113 Loma Alta Trail have accessible units?
No, 8113 Loma Alta Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8113 Loma Alta Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8113 Loma Alta Trail has units with dishwashers.
