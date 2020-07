Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Clean and move-in ready, this open floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an eat-in kitchen on an oversized heavily treed corner lot. Matching glossy black appliances, including a full sized refrigerator, are included! This home sits at the very end of a dead end street, allowing for no thru traffic or road noise. AC replaced 2018 and water heater replaced 2019. $40 application fee per tenant aged 18 and over, and pets considered on a case by case basis.