Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Granite counter top, stainless appliance, engineering wood floor, you will proud to show this house to your clients. Please verify all measurement and information

Email application before submit app fee, $45 per adult over 18. Please email application and send app fee to: 1314 W. McDermott Dr. #106-728 Allen, TX 75013 (Eagle Post Service Center, next to Kroger, Mon-Fri. 9a-6p, Sat. 10a-12p)