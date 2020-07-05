All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:19 AM

800 Ping

800 Ping Street · No Longer Available
Location

800 Ping Street, McKinney, TX 75069
Greens of Mckinney

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
new construction
Great Home! located at green belt and golf court and nice elegant community. 5 bedrooms with media room and game room.it has soaring ceiling. The kitchen has granite countertop with stainless appliance. laminate floor on the first floor. Easy access the 121 and 75 highway. close to shopping area and outlet mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Ping have any available units?
800 Ping doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Ping have?
Some of 800 Ping's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Ping currently offering any rent specials?
800 Ping is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Ping pet-friendly?
No, 800 Ping is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 800 Ping offer parking?
Yes, 800 Ping offers parking.
Does 800 Ping have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Ping does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Ping have a pool?
No, 800 Ping does not have a pool.
Does 800 Ping have accessible units?
No, 800 Ping does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Ping have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Ping has units with dishwashers.

