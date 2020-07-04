All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7904 Comanche Way

7904 Comanche Way · No Longer Available
Location

7904 Comanche Way, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
NO PETS. Builder- Axxium Custom Homes. Custom home situated in golf course community of Settlement of Craig Ranch. This contemporary home features polished luxury with an open concept, clean lines and sleek modern feel. Light and bright, large chef's kitchen is open to the family room has an island, SS appliances, and a vast collection of custom cabinets. Family room has soaring ceiling, lit art niches, and custom linear fireplace. 4 bedrooms feature en-suite baths and ample closet space. Master down has sitting area, large bathroom with Jacuzzi tub, over-sized shower and a large custom closet system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7904 Comanche Way have any available units?
7904 Comanche Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7904 Comanche Way have?
Some of 7904 Comanche Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7904 Comanche Way currently offering any rent specials?
7904 Comanche Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7904 Comanche Way pet-friendly?
No, 7904 Comanche Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7904 Comanche Way offer parking?
Yes, 7904 Comanche Way offers parking.
Does 7904 Comanche Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7904 Comanche Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7904 Comanche Way have a pool?
No, 7904 Comanche Way does not have a pool.
Does 7904 Comanche Way have accessible units?
No, 7904 Comanche Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7904 Comanche Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7904 Comanche Way has units with dishwashers.

