7904 Comanche Way

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking new construction

NO PETS. Builder- Axxium Custom Homes. Custom home situated in golf course community of Settlement of Craig Ranch. This contemporary home features polished luxury with an open concept, clean lines and sleek modern feel. Light and bright, large chef's kitchen is open to the family room has an island, SS appliances, and a vast collection of custom cabinets. Family room has soaring ceiling, lit art niches, and custom linear fireplace. 4 bedrooms feature en-suite baths and ample closet space. Master down has sitting area, large bathroom with Jacuzzi tub, over-sized shower and a large custom closet system.