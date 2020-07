Amenities

Beautiful 4 bed home in Mckinney with a bright open floor plan. Modern kitchen boasts stainless appliances, high grade designer granite, stone back splash, and rich dark cabinets. Master is private from secondary bedrooms with en suite bathroom and walk in closet, dual vanities and soaking tub. Large family room with fireplace. Dining room is also perfect for study. Large pool sized backyard with lots of space to run and play.