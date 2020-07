Amenities

Beautiful three bedroom home in Virginia Parklands features two living areas and two dining areas, wood floors, ceramic tile, granite counters and custom 42 inch cabinets in kitchen. Kitchen and den are open concept, with formal areas too. Master bath has double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Large backyard with patio and deck. Close to schools and shopping, with easy access to 121 and Central Expressway.