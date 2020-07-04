7625 Chadwick Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful one story home in Stonebridge Ranch Community! This warm and inviting home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a study with French doors. Open concept kitchen with granite counter tops has a large island overlooking the living room. Hand-scrapped hard wood floor in common area. Spacious master suite has dual vanities, separate tub and shower, and 2 large his-and hers walk in closets. The community has a white sand community pool, golf course, tennis court, and jogging trail. A must see!!