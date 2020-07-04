All apartments in McKinney
7625 Chadwick Drive

7625 Chadwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7625 Chadwick Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful one story home in Stonebridge Ranch Community! This warm and inviting home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a study with French doors. Open concept kitchen with granite counter tops has a large island overlooking the living room. Hand-scrapped hard wood floor in common area. Spacious master suite has dual vanities, separate tub and shower, and 2 large his-and hers walk in closets. The community has a white sand community pool, golf course, tennis court, and jogging trail. A must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7625 Chadwick Drive have any available units?
7625 Chadwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7625 Chadwick Drive have?
Some of 7625 Chadwick Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7625 Chadwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7625 Chadwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7625 Chadwick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7625 Chadwick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7625 Chadwick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7625 Chadwick Drive offers parking.
Does 7625 Chadwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7625 Chadwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7625 Chadwick Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7625 Chadwick Drive has a pool.
Does 7625 Chadwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 7625 Chadwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7625 Chadwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7625 Chadwick Drive has units with dishwashers.

