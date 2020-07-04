7625 Chadwick Drive

Amenities
Beautiful one story home in Stonebridge Ranch Community! This warm and inviting home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a study with French doors. Open concept kitchen with granite counter tops has a large island overlooking the living room. Hand-scrapped hard wood floor in common area. Spacious master suite has dual vanities, separate tub and shower, and 2 large his-and hers walk in closets. The community has a white sand community pool, golf course, tennis court, and jogging trail. A must see!!