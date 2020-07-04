7621 Burton Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool tennis court

Spacious home in Parkview Estates of highly sought after Stonebridge Ranch Community only a few mins from Beach, Pool, and Tennis Club, Apex aquatic center, parks, hike & bike trail, shopping, and various entertainment venues! Features include: 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, stacked formals, master down, gameroom up, SS appliances, painted with inviting neutral colors. Huge backyard with board on board cedar fencing for privacy, offers multiple storage areas, covered arbor with flagstone decking ready for you to entertain, relax, and enjoy! Fantastic location - easy access to SH 121, 75, DNT, and Eldorado Pkwy. Mckinney Schools! Come see for yourself!