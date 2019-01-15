7501 Renaissance

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Former Model home to the French inspired Provence Subdivision. This townhome has all the upgrades! From hardwood floors throughout the entire first floor, walk in wine cellar, sprawling staircase & modern gas fireplace; this 1st floor is perfect for entertaining. Mud room and half bath off the entry to garage. Kitchen has upgraded granite counter tops, decorative backsplash, Moen SS appliances, SS vent hood and large walk in pantry! 1st floor has private study off the entry that could also be used as a 3rd bedroom. Upstairs features an open game room or second living room with tons of natural light & private terrace. Master en suite is equipped with dual sinks, large frameless glass shower, and WIC.