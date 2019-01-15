All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 24 2019

7501 Renaissance

7501 Renaissance Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7501 Renaissance Boulevard, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Former Model home to the French inspired Provence Subdivision. This townhome has all the upgrades! From hardwood floors throughout the entire first floor, walk in wine cellar, sprawling staircase & modern gas fireplace; this 1st floor is perfect for entertaining. Mud room and half bath off the entry to garage. Kitchen has upgraded granite counter tops, decorative backsplash, Moen SS appliances, SS vent hood and large walk in pantry! 1st floor has private study off the entry that could also be used as a 3rd bedroom. Upstairs features an open game room or second living room with tons of natural light & private terrace. Master en suite is equipped with dual sinks, large frameless glass shower, and WIC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7501 Renaissance have any available units?
7501 Renaissance doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7501 Renaissance have?
Some of 7501 Renaissance's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7501 Renaissance currently offering any rent specials?
7501 Renaissance is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7501 Renaissance pet-friendly?
No, 7501 Renaissance is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7501 Renaissance offer parking?
Yes, 7501 Renaissance offers parking.
Does 7501 Renaissance have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7501 Renaissance does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7501 Renaissance have a pool?
No, 7501 Renaissance does not have a pool.
Does 7501 Renaissance have accessible units?
No, 7501 Renaissance does not have accessible units.
Does 7501 Renaissance have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7501 Renaissance has units with dishwashers.

