7400 Mitchell Drive

Meticulously maintained 2 story corner unit townhouse that offers an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in the beautiful city of McKinney with Frisco ISD. Wood flooring throughout 1st floor. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top, gas cook top, stainless steel appliances. Staircase with wrought iron spindles lead you to second floor with a good size game room, can be used as a study. Spacious master suite with extra large size walk-in-closet. Two more bedrooms upstairs. Spacious 2 car garage. Conveniently located close to shopping and 121. Brand new Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included. Rent includes HOA, yard care, usage of clubhouse and swimming pool.