Last updated August 1 2019 at 2:49 AM

7400 Mitchell Drive

7400 Mitchell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7400 Mitchell Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
Meticulously maintained 2 story corner unit townhouse that offers an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in the beautiful city of McKinney with Frisco ISD. Wood flooring throughout 1st floor. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top, gas cook top, stainless steel appliances. Staircase with wrought iron spindles lead you to second floor with a good size game room, can be used as a study. Spacious master suite with extra large size walk-in-closet. Two more bedrooms upstairs. Spacious 2 car garage. Conveniently located close to shopping and 121. Brand new Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included. Rent includes HOA, yard care, usage of clubhouse and swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7400 Mitchell Drive have any available units?
7400 Mitchell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7400 Mitchell Drive have?
Some of 7400 Mitchell Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7400 Mitchell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7400 Mitchell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7400 Mitchell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7400 Mitchell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7400 Mitchell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7400 Mitchell Drive offers parking.
Does 7400 Mitchell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7400 Mitchell Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7400 Mitchell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7400 Mitchell Drive has a pool.
Does 7400 Mitchell Drive have accessible units?
No, 7400 Mitchell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7400 Mitchell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7400 Mitchell Drive has units with dishwashers.

