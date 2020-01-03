7313 Joshua Tree Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

BEAUTIFUL 3000+ sqft 3bed 3.5 bath 3 CAR GARAGE home in Frisco ISD! Completely updated immaculate home with hardwood flooring throughout living spaces with carpet in the bedrooms and tile bathrooms. Open and bright floor plan! Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and a master bathroom to match its elegance! All bedrooms have walk-in closets and en-suite bathrooms. Private backyard with a covered patio perfect for entertaining and enjoying the outdoors! Pool, playground & Comstock Elementary within the community! Schedule your showing today !