Last updated June 14 2019 at 6:25 AM

7313 Joshua Tree Trail

7313 Joshua Tree Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7313 Joshua Tree Trail, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3000+ sqft 3bed 3.5 bath 3 CAR GARAGE home in Frisco ISD! Completely updated immaculate home with hardwood flooring throughout living spaces with carpet in the bedrooms and tile bathrooms. Open and bright floor plan! Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and a master bathroom to match its elegance! All bedrooms have walk-in closets and en-suite bathrooms. Private backyard with a covered patio perfect for entertaining and enjoying the outdoors! Pool, playground & Comstock Elementary within the community! Schedule your showing today !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7313 Joshua Tree Trail have any available units?
7313 Joshua Tree Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7313 Joshua Tree Trail have?
Some of 7313 Joshua Tree Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7313 Joshua Tree Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7313 Joshua Tree Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7313 Joshua Tree Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7313 Joshua Tree Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7313 Joshua Tree Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7313 Joshua Tree Trail offers parking.
Does 7313 Joshua Tree Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7313 Joshua Tree Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7313 Joshua Tree Trail have a pool?
Yes, 7313 Joshua Tree Trail has a pool.
Does 7313 Joshua Tree Trail have accessible units?
No, 7313 Joshua Tree Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7313 Joshua Tree Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 7313 Joshua Tree Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

