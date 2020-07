Amenities

Charming 3 bed and 2.5 bath home in Mckinney. An open floor plan with vaulted ceilings to the second floor. Master bedroom down, with sizeable en suite. Large eat in kitchen with island as focal point of the home. Kitchen opens up to living and dining room. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. 2 bedrooms upstairs with bath. Ideally located near 121 and HWY 75. Close to many shopping and dining options. Mckinney ISD! Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator included!