McKinney, TX
716 Cowan Lane
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:47 PM

716 Cowan Lane

716 Cowan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

716 Cowan Lane, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Beautiful 5 Bed, 3 Bath Grand Home w POOL, located in a great neighborhood in Stonebridge Ranch w exemplary schools. Large Master-Bed retreat & guest bed w full bath on first floor. Separate shower & tub w separate vanities in large master-bath. 3 large bedrooms upstairs w media room (wired for surround sound) & great loft space. Incredible entry w high ceilings & lots of natural light. Gourmet kitchen w granite countertops, ss appliances, gas cooktop. Wonderful outdoor living w covered patio & gorgeous pool. Wood floors throughout downstairs w big, open family room w vaulted ceilings. Tankless water heater. This home is immaculately maintained, ready for great new tenants & won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Cowan Lane have any available units?
716 Cowan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 Cowan Lane have?
Some of 716 Cowan Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Cowan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
716 Cowan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Cowan Lane pet-friendly?
No, 716 Cowan Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 716 Cowan Lane offer parking?
No, 716 Cowan Lane does not offer parking.
Does 716 Cowan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Cowan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Cowan Lane have a pool?
Yes, 716 Cowan Lane has a pool.
Does 716 Cowan Lane have accessible units?
No, 716 Cowan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Cowan Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 Cowan Lane has units with dishwashers.

