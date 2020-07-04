716 Cowan Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool media room

Beautiful 5 Bed, 3 Bath Grand Home w POOL, located in a great neighborhood in Stonebridge Ranch w exemplary schools. Large Master-Bed retreat & guest bed w full bath on first floor. Separate shower & tub w separate vanities in large master-bath. 3 large bedrooms upstairs w media room (wired for surround sound) & great loft space. Incredible entry w high ceilings & lots of natural light. Gourmet kitchen w granite countertops, ss appliances, gas cooktop. Wonderful outdoor living w covered patio & gorgeous pool. Wood floors throughout downstairs w big, open family room w vaulted ceilings. Tankless water heater. This home is immaculately maintained, ready for great new tenants & won’t last long!