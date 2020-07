Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy Fabulous Stonebridge Ranch lifestyle in this Beautiful two story home. Newly installed wood floor upstairs. Upstairs has extra room which can be used as 4th bedroom as needed! Kitchen overlooks spacious family room. Large Master Bedroom and Master Bath features dual vanities, separate shower and a garden tub. Lots of upgrades including laminate floors, custom paint and recently updated mechanics. Walking distance to Elementary & Middle Schools and PSA.