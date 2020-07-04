7113 Royal View Drive

Amenities
Hard to find. Built in 2019 by Ashton Woods Homes includes Cordless Blinds and Stainless Steel French Door Fridge. New Ashton Woods Home only 8 minutes to Legacy West in Frisco ISD. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3334 sq ft. Covered Front Porch. Chef inspired kitchen bar top island, abundant cabinet and counter top space, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry and study with double-door entry. Master bath features his and her vanities, shower with tile surround with glass enclosure and ample walk-in closet. Spacious study room, game room & media upstairs. 2-car garage. Close to Freeway 121. Located in the highly sought -after Southern Hills community in Craig Ranch!!