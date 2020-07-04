All apartments in McKinney
7113 Royal View Drive

7113 Royal View Drive
Location

7113 Royal View Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
Hard to find. Built in 2019 by Ashton Woods Homes includes Cordless Blinds and Stainless Steel French Door Fridge. New Ashton Woods Home only 8 minutes to Legacy West in Frisco ISD. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3334 sq ft. Covered Front Porch. Chef inspired kitchen bar top island, abundant cabinet and counter top space, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry and study with double-door entry. Master bath features his and her vanities, shower with tile surround with glass enclosure and ample walk-in closet. Spacious study room, game room & media upstairs. 2-car garage. Close to Freeway 121. Located in the highly sought -after Southern Hills community in Craig Ranch!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7113 Royal View Drive have any available units?
7113 Royal View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7113 Royal View Drive have?
Some of 7113 Royal View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7113 Royal View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7113 Royal View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7113 Royal View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7113 Royal View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7113 Royal View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7113 Royal View Drive offers parking.
Does 7113 Royal View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7113 Royal View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7113 Royal View Drive have a pool?
No, 7113 Royal View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7113 Royal View Drive have accessible units?
No, 7113 Royal View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7113 Royal View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7113 Royal View Drive has units with dishwashers.

