Great home on a fenced lot for the kids to play with garage. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with large living room. Plenty of cabinet space in this kitchen. Walk to Finch Park and downtown Mckinney. Credit app fee of $35, non-refundable. Will do a background check and credit check. Call Bill Briggs 214-213-1130.