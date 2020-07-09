7101 Bountiful Grove Dr

Amenities

Charming move in ready home on premium oversized corner lot in the top rated Frisco ISD! The light and bright kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter space while opening up to the living room and has a door to the outside deck which is perfect for entertaining. Dining room would make a great study or game room and is adjacent to the huge family room. The backyard offers an open patio with large grass yard, shed, and beautiful trees. Laminate wood flooring in the game room, hallway, and master suite. The community features a park, fishing pond and walking trails. Situated on one of the largest lots in the community. Walking distance to schools. This is a must see! Pets are case-by-case. **ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1200, JUST BY RENTING THIS HOME, visit our website at: www.sgipropertymanagement.com!** Lessee to verify all information