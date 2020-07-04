7020 Royal Liverpool Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground garage new construction

Newly constructed. Frisco ISD. Many Luxurious upgrades. Open floor plan, kitchen overseeing family room and breakfast area. Wood floor covers all main areas. Upgraded tiles in wet areas. Master bedroom down. Master bath with double vanities. Gourmet kitchen with double stacked maple cabinets, granite counter tops, and upgraded all to built-in Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances including 36-inch 5-burner gas cooktop and 36-inch vent hood. Spacious Game Room. Walk-in closets in rooms. Low maintenance landscape. Across from park playground. Great location with easy access 121, DNT, Legacy West, Toyota Headquarter, shopping center and mall.