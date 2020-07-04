All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:18 AM

7020 Royal Liverpool Drive

7020 Royal Liverpool Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7020 Royal Liverpool Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
new construction
Newly constructed. Frisco ISD. Many Luxurious upgrades. Open floor plan, kitchen overseeing family room and breakfast area. Wood floor covers all main areas. Upgraded tiles in wet areas. Master bedroom down. Master bath with double vanities. Gourmet kitchen with double stacked maple cabinets, granite counter tops, and upgraded all to built-in Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances including 36-inch 5-burner gas cooktop and 36-inch vent hood. Spacious Game Room. Walk-in closets in rooms. Low maintenance landscape. Across from park playground. Great location with easy access 121, DNT, Legacy West, Toyota Headquarter, shopping center and mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7020 Royal Liverpool Drive have any available units?
7020 Royal Liverpool Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7020 Royal Liverpool Drive have?
Some of 7020 Royal Liverpool Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7020 Royal Liverpool Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7020 Royal Liverpool Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7020 Royal Liverpool Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7020 Royal Liverpool Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7020 Royal Liverpool Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7020 Royal Liverpool Drive offers parking.
Does 7020 Royal Liverpool Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7020 Royal Liverpool Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7020 Royal Liverpool Drive have a pool?
No, 7020 Royal Liverpool Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7020 Royal Liverpool Drive have accessible units?
No, 7020 Royal Liverpool Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7020 Royal Liverpool Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7020 Royal Liverpool Drive has units with dishwashers.

