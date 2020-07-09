All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:01 PM

7020 Dove Tail Drive

7020 Dove Tail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7020 Dove Tail Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 1 story home with front garage. 3 Bedrm 2 Bath split floor plan.Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen with granite countertop. Large kitchen with island lots of cabinet space , hardwood flooring, ceramic tile, open floor plan kitchen opens into the family room. Both bathrooms have dual sinks . Double french doors in study which can be used as an additional bedroom. Home is well lit with ceiling fans in all rooms. Dining area has decorative lightings. Enclosed patio with a very large backyard. Front and backyard beautifully landscaped. Storage shed included. Home is available from May 1st. Pets welcome ($450 per pet refundable). HOA is paid by owners.Vacant. Apply at VPRealtyServices.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7020 Dove Tail Drive have any available units?
7020 Dove Tail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7020 Dove Tail Drive have?
Some of 7020 Dove Tail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7020 Dove Tail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7020 Dove Tail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7020 Dove Tail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7020 Dove Tail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7020 Dove Tail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7020 Dove Tail Drive offers parking.
Does 7020 Dove Tail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7020 Dove Tail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7020 Dove Tail Drive have a pool?
No, 7020 Dove Tail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7020 Dove Tail Drive have accessible units?
No, 7020 Dove Tail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7020 Dove Tail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7020 Dove Tail Drive has units with dishwashers.

