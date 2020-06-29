All apartments in McKinney
7005 Golf Club Drive

Location

7005 Golf Club Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
2017 house in Southern Hills at Craig Ranch,a masterly designed community.Frisco ISD with sought after Liberty High School. This house is backing to TPC Craig Ranch and facing a green belt: with family room, master bedroom, breakfast room,kitchen,formal dinning,foyer,hall way,game room and one upstairs bedroom ALL having beautiful views! It boasts 5 bedrooms,4.5 baths and three car garage with one-car-garage having extra storage room.All windows have elegant 2.5 inches blinds except for front windows which have the plantation shutters. Last but not least, the LOCATION! Its being so close to so many things such as high ways, shopping malls and office complexes,will make it your sweet home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7005 Golf Club Drive have any available units?
7005 Golf Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7005 Golf Club Drive have?
Some of 7005 Golf Club Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7005 Golf Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7005 Golf Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7005 Golf Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7005 Golf Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7005 Golf Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7005 Golf Club Drive offers parking.
Does 7005 Golf Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7005 Golf Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7005 Golf Club Drive have a pool?
No, 7005 Golf Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7005 Golf Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 7005 Golf Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7005 Golf Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7005 Golf Club Drive has units with dishwashers.

