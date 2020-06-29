7005 Golf Club Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

2017 house in Southern Hills at Craig Ranch,a masterly designed community.Frisco ISD with sought after Liberty High School. This house is backing to TPC Craig Ranch and facing a green belt: with family room, master bedroom, breakfast room,kitchen,formal dinning,foyer,hall way,game room and one upstairs bedroom ALL having beautiful views! It boasts 5 bedrooms,4.5 baths and three car garage with one-car-garage having extra storage room.All windows have elegant 2.5 inches blinds except for front windows which have the plantation shutters. Last but not least, the LOCATION! Its being so close to so many things such as high ways, shopping malls and office complexes,will make it your sweet home!