6908 Cotton Seed Drive
Last updated March 26 2020 at 8:33 AM

6908 Cotton Seed Drive

6908 Cotton Seed Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6908 Cotton Seed Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Excellent Frisco Schools -- Great Location -- Move-in Ready -- Available Now! Fresh paint. Charming McKinney Home. The first floor features a spacious family room with beautiful wood floors and a cozy fireplace, open kitchen, formal dining, laundry and half bath. Upstairs you will find an expansive game room, master and secondary bedrooms. Outside you will find a sizeable backyard with lots of grass to play. 2 car oversized garage. You will not want to miss this home. Due to COVID-19 a video of property is available by contacting listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6908 Cotton Seed Drive have any available units?
6908 Cotton Seed Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6908 Cotton Seed Drive have?
Some of 6908 Cotton Seed Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6908 Cotton Seed Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6908 Cotton Seed Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6908 Cotton Seed Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6908 Cotton Seed Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6908 Cotton Seed Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6908 Cotton Seed Drive offers parking.
Does 6908 Cotton Seed Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6908 Cotton Seed Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6908 Cotton Seed Drive have a pool?
No, 6908 Cotton Seed Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6908 Cotton Seed Drive have accessible units?
No, 6908 Cotton Seed Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6908 Cotton Seed Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6908 Cotton Seed Drive has units with dishwashers.

