6908 Cotton Seed Drive

Excellent Frisco Schools -- Great Location -- Move-in Ready -- Available Now! Fresh paint. Charming McKinney Home. The first floor features a spacious family room with beautiful wood floors and a cozy fireplace, open kitchen, formal dining, laundry and half bath. Upstairs you will find an expansive game room, master and secondary bedrooms. Outside you will find a sizeable backyard with lots of grass to play. 2 car oversized garage. You will not want to miss this home. Due to COVID-19 a video of property is available by contacting listing agent.