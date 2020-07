Amenities

Immpecably maintained and efficient one story property, backs to park area for added privacy. Great floorplan with 4 bedrooms and a French door study. Tile throughout, laminates in bedrooms, wood deck out back with nice play yd. Lg kitchen with tons of 42 inch cabinets, granite counters, marble backsplash, black appliances, opens to main living area. Master retreat has huge closet and granite master bath counters. Newer AC and radiant barrier