6800 Columbia Falls Drive

Amenities

pet friendly playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2033 sq ft one story home in Wynngate. Home is across from the community pond and around the corner from the playground! Living, dining and Kitchen all have views of the Pond! Open kitchen with dining area and breakfast bar. Cozy family room with fireplace. Master suite has separate tub and shower with walk in large closet. Dedicated home office. Lovely treed backyard. Pets accepted on a case by case basis.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.