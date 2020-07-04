All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 14 2019 at 10:06 AM

6724 Dapper Dr

6724 Dapper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6724 Dapper Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home for Rent - Property Id: 109932

Covered front porch welcomes you to this awesome home.
Stunning kitchen with slab granite! Master with his & her sinks, separate tub & shower & large walk-in closet! Good sizes for 2 secondary bedrooms. Neutral wall designer paint color through out the whole house. Wood floor and tiles. NO carpet. Open space and high ceiling with natural light makes this home feels very cozy and homey. Nice neighborhood with good schools.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109932
Property Id 109932

(RLNE4829872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6724 Dapper Dr have any available units?
6724 Dapper Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6724 Dapper Dr have?
Some of 6724 Dapper Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6724 Dapper Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6724 Dapper Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6724 Dapper Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6724 Dapper Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6724 Dapper Dr offer parking?
No, 6724 Dapper Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6724 Dapper Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6724 Dapper Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6724 Dapper Dr have a pool?
No, 6724 Dapper Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6724 Dapper Dr have accessible units?
No, 6724 Dapper Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6724 Dapper Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6724 Dapper Dr has units with dishwashers.

