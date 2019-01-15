6705 Whitestone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Brick Home in the Wynngate Addition in McKinney (off Eldorado Pkwy). Open Floor Plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 car attached garage. Large private fenced back yard with covered patio. All New Granite in Kitchen with built-in cabinets, Bathrooms and Fireplace, and New carpet! Brand new Kitchen Range and Microwave. Wonderful breakfast nook and breakfast bar. The Master bedroom offers a garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and huge walk in closet. The Entry and Living room has Solid Bamboo Flooring. This home is part of Frisco ISD and close to the Elementary school and park!