McKinney, TX
6705 Whitestone Drive
Last updated February 6 2020 at 12:53 AM

6705 Whitestone Drive

6705 Whitestone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6705 Whitestone Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Brick Home in the Wynngate Addition in McKinney (off Eldorado Pkwy). Open Floor Plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 car attached garage. Large private fenced back yard with covered patio. All New Granite in Kitchen with built-in cabinets, Bathrooms and Fireplace, and New carpet! Brand new Kitchen Range and Microwave. Wonderful breakfast nook and breakfast bar. The Master bedroom offers a garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and huge walk in closet. The Entry and Living room has Solid Bamboo Flooring. This home is part of Frisco ISD and close to the Elementary school and park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6705 Whitestone Drive have any available units?
6705 Whitestone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6705 Whitestone Drive have?
Some of 6705 Whitestone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6705 Whitestone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6705 Whitestone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6705 Whitestone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6705 Whitestone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6705 Whitestone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6705 Whitestone Drive offers parking.
Does 6705 Whitestone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6705 Whitestone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6705 Whitestone Drive have a pool?
No, 6705 Whitestone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6705 Whitestone Drive have accessible units?
No, 6705 Whitestone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6705 Whitestone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6705 Whitestone Drive has units with dishwashers.

