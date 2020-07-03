All apartments in McKinney
6612 Crator Drive
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:12 PM

6612 Crator Drive

6612 Crator Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6612 Crator Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Lovely home with a beautiful entry and high vaulted ceilings. The master suite is downstairs and offers separate vanities, a custom shower and a walk in closet. The large kitchen has an island, gas stove and a stainless steel refrigerator. There are hardwood floors in main living area with a curved staircase that leads to a spacious game room, two bedrooms upstairs and a half bath. All of the windows allow for a lot of natural light. Pretty backyard with a lot of trees and a peaceful setting. Frisco school district. House was recently professionally cleaned.

Application fee to be paid online. One time admin. fee $100 and the application fee is $45 per applicant. Use TAR application in transactions desk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6612 Crator Drive have any available units?
6612 Crator Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6612 Crator Drive have?
Some of 6612 Crator Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6612 Crator Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6612 Crator Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6612 Crator Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6612 Crator Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6612 Crator Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6612 Crator Drive offers parking.
Does 6612 Crator Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6612 Crator Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6612 Crator Drive have a pool?
No, 6612 Crator Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6612 Crator Drive have accessible units?
No, 6612 Crator Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6612 Crator Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6612 Crator Drive has units with dishwashers.

