6612 Crator Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Lovely home with a beautiful entry and high vaulted ceilings. The master suite is downstairs and offers separate vanities, a custom shower and a walk in closet. The large kitchen has an island, gas stove and a stainless steel refrigerator. There are hardwood floors in main living area with a curved staircase that leads to a spacious game room, two bedrooms upstairs and a half bath. All of the windows allow for a lot of natural light. Pretty backyard with a lot of trees and a peaceful setting. Frisco school district. House was recently professionally cleaned.



Application fee to be paid online. One time admin. fee $100 and the application fee is $45 per applicant. Use TAR application in transactions desk.