6608 Courtyards Drive

Light, bright, clean and neutral this centrally located Stonebridge Ranch one story has been meticulously maintained and is in move-in ready condition. Enjoy all the benefits of the Stonebridge HOA including pool, parks, sand beach and more! Front room can be a dining room, study or sitting area. Kitchen includes the stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator and is open to the family room with a gas-start fireplace. Master bedroom is split from the other two brs for privacy and features a jetted tub and separate shower. Nice size secondary bedrooms share a bath. Very nice size back yard and patio with a new board on board cedar fence. Home has sprinkler system as well.