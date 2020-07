Amenities

granite counters garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the McKinney area. The homes exterior offers plenty of space in both the front and back yard. Interior has hard flooring through out and carpet in the bedrooms! Plenty of windows for natural light, granite counter tops in the kitchen. Located close to plenty of schools, shopping and parks!